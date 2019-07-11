TV actress threatened and harassed by cab driver

Another incident of cab driver harassing women passenger took place when a Bengali TV actress Swastika Dutta was thrown out of a cab after threat. She took to social media to report the incident she faced by an app cab driver while her way to the shoot. The driver has now been arrested after a police complaint was filed against him.

The actress shared the picture of the driver as well as his phone number and number plate on her Facebook profile and wrote in detail about what happened. She said, “This had never happened to me before,This actually happened to Me, I was humiliated, I was literally thrown out of the car, I was shouting but he dint stop he drove the car and took me to a remote area, there were several times I had book Uber Service but this incident left me Dumbstruck, the reason was I had booked uber service from my Home to my studio (Dassani 2, Rania) exactly at 8.15 am, today, this Guy named Jamshed, after picking me up from my location suddenly in the middle of the road he cancelled the trip and asked me to get down from the car.”

She continued, “When I refused and suddenly turned the car to an opposite direction and took me to his locality and started abusing me, he got down from the car,opened the door and literally pulled me out... when I lost my temper and started asking for help he threatened me and called other boys.. Jamshed: “ki korbi kor, dekhi ki korte parish” Since I was getting late for my shooting and my Unit was waiting for me I had to rush myself from the incident spot, later I spoke to my Dad and whatever legal actions is needed I shall Persue that during the day.”

Replying to her post, The Kolkata police tweeted, “@Iamswastika based on your complaint we are taking necessary action, be rest assured the culprit will not be spared.”

The actress during an interview to TOI said that when her collegues came to know about the same, they urged her to file a complaint. She said, “I am currently playing the lead in Bijoyini. After my colleagues came to know about the incident, Shankarda (Chakraborty) told it to Arupda (Biswas). He called me up and asked me to file a police complaint at Tiljala thana. Since I have shoot, I conveyed it to Arupda. And a while back, three police officers came from the thana to register my complaint. I have already done it. I am hoping the app cap driver will soon be booked as such behaviour is completely unacceptable.”

