Akshay Kumar to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Rowdy Rathore 2

Akshay Kumar’ s dialogue ‘Don’t angry me’ became the talk of the town after the 2012 hit film Rowdy Rathore. The film directed by Prabhudheva saw Khiladi Kumar playing the role of a producer and an actor at the same time. Well, it seems that it’s time again for ‘Chin Ta Ta’ as the actor will be collaborating with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the sequel of the film Rowdy Rathore 2, says the report of Free Press Journal.

The actor will be seen playing the role of IPS Vikram Singh Rathore aka Shiva and if everything goes well, the film will go on floors in the year 2020. Talking about the same a closed source said, “Lekin Akshay ko phursat kahan? (Where does Akshay have the time)? Sanjay Bhansali has sounded him out on several occasions. When in January 2018 Bhansali and Akshay hosted a press conference to announce that Akshay’s Padman was moving out of January 26 slot to accommodate Bhansali’s Padmaavat, Akshay had jokingly commented that he wanted Rowdy Rathore 2 to be made.”

During the press meet of Padman in the year 2018, Akshay had amusingle expressed his desire for Rowdy Rathore 2 and now it seems as if his wish would be coming true. Not only this, during an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Shabinaa Khan who was also a co-producer with Bhansali in the original film revealed that the script of the sequel is underway. Shabinaa revealed, "We are in the process of writing Rowdy Rathore 2 right now and it will feature Akshay in the lead."

The original film had Sonakshi Sinha in the leading role opposite the actor. For the sequel, the leading lady has not been finalised yet. Rowdy Rathore was the official remake of 2006 hit Telugu film Vikramarkudu that had Ravi Teja and Anushka Shetty.

Click here for more Bollywood news, Television scoops, celebrity updates and entertainment pictures and videos.