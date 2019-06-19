Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar starrer Mental Hai Kya trailer release cancelled. Details inside

Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar starrer Mental Hai Kya trailer release cancelled

Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar starrer Mental Hai Kya has become another target of all the controversies. Earlier the release date of the film garnered much attention and drama because of the clash with Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30 and now the title of the film has become the hindrance between the trailer release. It was said that the makers of the film are all set to release the trailer on June 19 but looks like the same is not happening now. Going by the latest reports, the trailer of Mental Hai Kya has been canceled because a few doctors have objected to the title of the film.

According to the reports in Pinkvilla, a source informed the publication, "The film has had its share of controversies. The doctors had opposed to the title. The makers wanted them to first watch the trailer and the film before jumping to conclusions. While many allege that the makers are disrespecting people suffering from mental illness, the reality is different."

It further said, "The makers are still awaiting a censor certificate to come their way before they can proceed and showcase the trailer to the public. The major reason behind the delay is this only. The team was waiting for it to come till late evening today but had to finally call off their plans. Though the makers can release the trailer digitally without the requirement of a Censor certificate, whether they are indeed going to do that or wait for a new date to announce is something that we have to wait and watch.”

On the related note, filmmaker Ekta Kapoor on Tuesday said her film Mental Hai Kya is sensitive towards the mental health issues and the title of the movie does not intend to hurt sentiments. The producer shared the "disclaimer" on her Twitter account ahead of the film's trailer announcement, amid allegations that the movie trivialises mental health issues. "The film in no way marginalises and mental health community and the title of our film doesn't intend to disregard anyone's sentiments. It is sensitive towards the issue of mental illness," Ekta said.

DISCLAIMER :D film in no way marginalises d mental health community & d title of our film doesn’t intend 2 disregard any1 sentiments. It is sensitive towards d issue of mental illness. A fictional thriller dat encourages you 2 celebrate Ur uniqueness & embrace Ur individuality. https://t.co/DdCpXHraf7 — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) June 18, 2019

Starring Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao, the film is "a fictional thriller that encourages you to celebrate your uniqueness and embrace your individuality," she added. For the unversed, in April, the film faced criticism from psychiatrists and mental health experts for being derogatory to those suffering from mental illnesses, following which they demanded a change in the title of the film from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

The makers later denied the allegations, saying the film instead encourages the audience to "embrace their individuality". Mental Health Hai is slated to be released on July 26.

