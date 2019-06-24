Monday, June 24, 2019
     
Anupam Kher's autobiography to be out on August 5

Anupam Kher's Lessons Life Taught Me Unknowingly hits stand on August 5

New Delhi Published on: June 24, 2019 16:30 IST
Anupam Kher's autobiography 'Lessons Life Taught Me
Anupam Kher's autobiography 'Lessons Life Taught Me Unknowingly'

 Veteran actor Anupam Kher's autobiography "Lessons Life Taught Me Unknowingly" will hit the stands on August 5.

It is to be published by Hay House in an exclusive partnership with Penguin Random House.

A statement from the publisher describes "Lessons Life Taught Me Unknowingly" as an "extraordinary, riveting and no-holds-barred saga studded with fascinating behind-the-scenes revelations, anecdotes and rare nuggets of lessons" from Anupam's life story.

"It is nothing short of a grand masala box office hit... It has drama, comedy, romance and even action," the statement read.

With a filmography of over 530 films -- and counting -- Anupam is a National School of Drama alumnus, has his own acting school, does plays and also balances his work in India and abroad.

In a recent tweet, he quipped that he started writing his autobiography at the age of 10.

"It won't be an exaggeration if I say that I started writing my autobiography at the age of 10. Since then I have lived my ups and downs and also captured them. Time to share my life with you all in a book form," Anupam wrote.

His friends from the industry, Anil Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor, congratulated him.

"Good wishes on the release of your book dear Anupam Kher. Looking forward to meet you again here in New York," tweeted Rishi.

Anil wrote: "Looking forward to reading this! Congratulations Anupam Kher! I'm sure it's going to be super fascinating and inspiring."

Anupam has also authored "The Best Thing about You Is You!".

