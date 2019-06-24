Anupam Kher's autobiography to be out on August 5

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Anupam Kher's autobiography 'Lessons Life Taught Me Unknowingly'

Veteran actor Anupam Kher's autobiography "Lessons Life Taught Me Unknowingly" will hit the stands on August 5.

It is to be published by Hay House in an exclusive partnership with Penguin Random House.

A statement from the publisher describes "Lessons Life Taught Me Unknowingly" as an "extraordinary, riveting and no-holds-barred saga studded with fascinating behind-the-scenes revelations, anecdotes and rare nuggets of lessons" from Anupam's life story.

"It is nothing short of a grand masala box office hit... It has drama, comedy, romance and even action," the statement read.

With a filmography of over 530 films -- and counting -- Anupam is a National School of Drama alumnus, has his own acting school, does plays and also balances his work in India and abroad.

In a recent tweet, he quipped that he started writing his autobiography at the age of 10.

It won’t be an exaggeration if I say that I started writing my autobiography at the age of 10. SInce then I have lived my ups & downs & also captured them. Time to share my life with you all in a book form. It is ready for you to preorder it on https://t.co/KKWv9VHPja. 🙏😍 pic.twitter.com/cgfFGs38ra — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) June 22, 2019

His friends from the industry, Anil Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor, congratulated him.

Good wishes on the release of your book dear @AnupamPKher Looking forward to meet you again here in New York. — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) June 23, 2019

Looking forward to reading this! Congratulations @AnupamPKher! I’m sure it’s going to be super fascinating & inspiring! https://t.co/7BfowN7vr7 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) June 22, 2019

Anupam has also authored "The Best Thing about You Is You!".