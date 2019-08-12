After National Award for Ayushmann Khurrana’s Badhaai Ho, it’s now time for Badhaai Ho 2

Badhaai Ho starring Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role bagged the award for the Best Popular Film providing wholesome entertainment at the 66th National Film Awards. The film also starred Sanya Malhotra, with Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao and Surekha Sikri, the actress who won the National Award for Best Supporting (female). The social comedy that won hearts is all set to come up with its sequel Badhaai Ho 2, as per the reports by Mumbai Mirror.

The spinoff of the film is already in the pipeline and the makers have tentatively decided the name to be Badhaai Ho 2. The second part will also have an ensemble cast and a substantial subject as its plot. Talking about the same, a source close to the website said, “The script has been locked, and the makers are on the lookout to finalise on the cast.”

The original film that was made at the budget of Rs 28 crore and minted over Rs 220 crore at the box office. The plot revolved around the story of a young boy Nakul Kaushik (Ayushmann) who gets a shocking news of his mother’s pregnancy (who is around 50 played by Neena). The film deals with his struggle to come in terms with the reality of his family and also his girlfriend Renee (Sanya). Talking about the second installment the source said, “It will revolve around the shenanigans of a joint family and two young couples."

While Badhaai Ho 2 is already in works, the film will also be made in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam languages. Meanwhile, the veteran actress on the film's achievement said, "It feels very good. I am very excited about it. I am so thankful. It feels really really good, I am so happy that the film has won."

