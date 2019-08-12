Deepak Kalal demands Rs 4 cr after being shocked by Rakhi Sawant’s secret wedding, actress reacts in viral video

Deepak Kalal demands Rs 4 cr after being shocked by Rakhi Sawant’s secret wedding

Controversy Queen Rakhi Sawant shocked everyone when the news of her secret marriage broke the internet. It is said that she got hitched to her NRI boyfriend Ritesh in a secret ceremony at JW Marriott in Mumbai. On July 30, pictures of Rakhi Sawant as a bride surfaced the internet and it was said that it has got married. However, Rakhi denied the rumours and said that it was just a bridal photoshoot. Later, the Bigg Boss 1 contestant opened up about her marriage and left everyone shocked. Now that Rakhi has confirmed that she has married her NRI boyfriend, her ex-flame Deepak Kalal has come out in the open to demand Rs 4 crore after he heard that she has ditched him.

Deepak Kalal took to his Instagram to share a video in which he is seen addressing Rakhi Sawant and making her remember the days when she promised to marry the social media sensation infront of the media. He also revealed that he has given Rakhi Rs 4 cr and now he wants them back within 4 days. For the unversed, last years there were rumours that Rakhi Sawant is all set to marry Deepak Kala and the two even gave many interviews together. Now that Rakhi has married someone else, Deepak Kalal has accused her of fraud and asked his money back. Watch the video here-

There is no denying that Rakhi Sawant is not someone to be tamed. The dancing diva hit back at Deepak Kalal through a Instagram video and lashed out on him for speaking ill about her husband. Rakhi claimed that she will teach a lesson to Deepak Kalal for demeaning her relationship with her husband. Check out the video here-

Revealing details about her husband earlier to Spotboye, Rakhi Sawant revealed, “My husband is an NRI. Well, his name is Ritesh and he is in the UK. In fact, he has already left. My visa is underway and I will join him. Of course, I shall continue to work whatever I get in India, so will shuttle for that. I always wanted to produce TV shows and I think my long-standing dream will now be fulfilled. I thank Jesus for giving me such a wonderful husband. He was my fan ever since he first saw my first interview with Prabhu Chawla (Editorial Director of The New Indian Express). After knowing him, I prayed very hard to Jesus that I must become his wife. Woh khawish toh poori ho gayi. God has been kind to me so far."

