Rakhi Sawant finally confirms being married, flaunts sindoor and chooda in latest pictures

Rakhi Sawant is one such celebrity who is every now and the in news for her publicity stunts. She is a social media star and knows how to grab the attention of everyone by engaging in controversies. After her marriage stunt with Deepak Kalal, Rakhi, a few days back, shared some pictures on her social media handle in which she was seen in a bridal avatar wearing a white gown with chooda that gave people hint about her marriage. Later she denied all such reports and said that it was for a photoshoot that she has taken such an avatar.

Well looking at more Instagram pictures, it seems that Rakhi has definitely got married and not only this she has confirmed the good news to Spotboye. She has recently shared a lot of other pictures and videos on her Instagram account in which she was seen wearing chooda in her hands and sindoor on her head. When she was asked about the same, she told the portal, "Main dar gayi thi, haan maine shaadi kar li hai. I am confirming the news with you today."

Reports claimed that she has married an NRI which happens to be true as she said, “My husband is an NRI. Well, his name is Ritesh and he is in the UK. In fact, he has already left. My visa is underway and I will join him. Of course, I shall continue to work whatever I get in India, so will shuttle for that. I always wanted to produce TV shows and I think my long-standing dream will now be fulfilled. I thank Jesus for giving me such a wonderful husband. He was my fan ever since he first saw my first interview with Prabhu Chawla (Editorial Director of The New Indian Express). After knowing him, I prayed very hard to Jesus that I must become his wife. Woh khawish toh poori ho gayi. God has been kind to me so far."

Have a look at her pictures here:

Talking about how she met Ritesh, she said, "It's a fab story. He was my fan. He whatsapped me. Messaging and then talking to him, we became friends with the passage of time. This happened about a year-and-half back." She further said that he asked her if she would marry one of his friends, which she turned down politely.

Rakhi continued, "Dil mein ghanti nahin baji, I told him. He promptly asked, 'Mere liye dil mein ghanti bajti hai kya?' I said I need time to think. As more time rolled by, I realised I was falling in love with Ritesh. And, it was happening so very naturally. Trust me, I met him for the first time only 15 days before our wedding. He came down and I was sure that I had met the right guy."

Rakhi revealed that they both got married in Hindu and a Christian wedding both in JW Mariott later which they got married in Court. Her mother, brother and everyone else are super happy about her.

