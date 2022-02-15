'Yogi Ji wants me killed': SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar alleges attack by BJP goons in Varanasi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI SBSP chief Om PrakashRajbhar says he was attacked in Varanasi

Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar has alleged he was attacked in Varanasi on Monday, during the filing of nomination of party candidate Arvind Rajbhar in Shivpur constituency. Alleging the attack, Rajbhar said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath wants him killed.

"Yogi Ji wants to get me killed. Goons of BJP and Yogi were sent there in black coats," Om Prakash Rajbhar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Further, Rajbhar demanded the Election Commission to provide security to both of them.

"I demand the Election Commission of India to provide security to me and Arvind Rajbhar," he further said.

Uttar Pradesh has already voted for two phases. The state is set to witness five more phases of polling till March 7.

Last week, Rajbhar had said he would waive off challans for riding a bike with three pillions if his party's alliance with Samajwadi Party is voted to power in the Uttar Pradesh elections.

"A train carries 300 passengers on 70 seats and doesn't get challans, why's there a challan if 3 people ride a bike?," Rajbhar had said.

Speaking further, Rajbhar said, "When our govt comes to power, 3 riders will be able to ride a bike for free, otherwise, we'll put challan on jeeps/trains."

(With inputs from ANI)

