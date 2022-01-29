UP election 2022: Top quotes from Om Prakash Rajbhar at Chunav Manch 2022

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV SBSP's chief OP Rajbhar said that his party will be kingmaker in UP.

Om Prakash Rajbhar, whose party Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), is contesting the forthcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 in alliance with the Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party (SP), on Saturday participated in India TV's Chunav Manch. Rajbhar, who is considered a stalwart OBC leader, said that his party had been a kingmaker in the past and will prove to be this time too. In the 2017 elections, Rajbhar contested state elections in alliance with the BJP but left the ruling government in 2019. This time, he is fighting polls with Samajwadi Party. He said that people are looking for a change and Akhilesh Yadav will be the chief minister. Here are the top quotes from OP Rajbhar at Chunav Manch.

SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar's top quotes at India TV's Chunav Manch

'Have been a kingmaker in past, will do it again'

Om Prakash said that his party has been a kingmaker in the past and can do that again in the upcoming polls. READ MORE

'Akhilesh Yadav will be next Chief Minister'

Rajbhar exuded confidence that the people of the state want a change this time adding that Akhilesh Yadav will be the next chief minister of Uttar Pradesh.

Image Source : INDIA TV Akhilesh Yadav will be the next chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, says OP Rajbhar.

'Mayawati wanted to contest elections on her own'

Responding to whether he had first approached Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Mayawati for an alliance in the upcoming polls, OP Rajbhar said he did talk with the former chief minister but she wanted to contest elections on her own.

Image Source : INDIA TV OP Rajbhar said that Mayawati wanted to contest elections on her own.

'Cast census in 6 months after SP forms govt'

Om Prakash Rajbhar pressed for a caste census. He alleged that the BJP is against caste census, but caste census will be done in the state after Akhilesh Yadav becomes the Chief Minister. It will be done in 6 months.

Image Source : INDIA TV OP Rajbhar claimed that if Samajwadi Party's government comes to power in UP, then a caste census will be done in 6 months.

