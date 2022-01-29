UP Election 2022: Been kingmaker in past, will do again, says OP Rajbhar at Chunav Manch

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV SBSP chief OP Rajbhar at Chunav Manch 2022.

Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar on Saturday said that his party will be the kingmaker in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. Speaking at India TV's Chunav Manch, Om Prakash Rajbhar said that he will win at least 14 seats in the polls.

"Have played kingmaker in past, will do it again," Rajbhar said and vowed to make Akhilesh Yadav's next chief minister in the state. Rajbhar had contested 2017 polls as a constituent of the NDA. He quit the alliance later and sided with the SP.

Rajbhar said that the Samajwadi Party-led alliance will get an absolute majority in the UP polls and form the government.

Om Prakash Rajbhar attacked the BJP over rising LPG prices. "A cylinder now costs Rs 1000. Poor people are unable to buy a cylinder," he said.

To a question on Mayawati, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar said, "We wanted to form the government with Mayawati. Mayawati had said that she wanted to contest elections alone."

Om Prakash Rajbhar pressed for a caste census. He alleged that the BJP is against caste census, but caste census will be done in the state after Akhilesh Yadav becomes the Chief Minister.

Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar had resigned from the Yogi Adityanath government in 2019. He had contested 2017 Assembly polls in an alliance with the BJP.

