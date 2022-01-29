UP Election 2022: Rakesh Tikait loses cool over temple-mosque picture at Chunav Manch 2022 | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Rakesh Tikait at India TV Chunav Manch 2022

UP Election 2022 | Chunav Manch: Just days ahead of the crucial assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Rakesh Tikait was seen raging over pictures of temples and mosques at India TV's election conclave 'Chunav Manch' in Lucknow. Speaking at the event, Tikait suddenly deviated from the topic and asked the anchor, 'aap kiska prachaar kar rahe ho?' (who are you promoting here?), pointing at the background of the stage. FULL UP ELECTIONS COVERAGE

While discussing the issues of farmers in Western UP, and how they play a crucial role in the polls, Tikait's fury raged up. He abruptly alleged that the camera and the pen are guarded by a gun. "Why have you put up pictures of temples and mosques here? Why couldn't you show hospitals?" he raved.

"What is the compulsion of showcasing this? This is in the interest of the country. Who are you promoting here?" he asked.

India TV's host and senior journalist Saurav Sharma replied, "Please do not misuse our platform and abuse your free will." He added, "Tikait ji, the issues of temples and mosques are discussed by political parties. You are a farm leader, not a political leader. It was you who brought up the issues, during a discussion on the problems that farmers are facing."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON CHUNAV MANCH 2022

Tikait calmed down, and said, "You are not ready to listen." Sourav Sharma replied, "You want to divert the issues and take it somewhere else. This platform is to discuss the prevailing farmers' issues. "

While talking about the BJP's campaign in UP, Tikait said, "BJP's old model of Hindu-Muslim and Jinnah rhetoric will not work in Uttar Pradesh. "People want a new model... development model, hospitals, schools..," he said.

He also alleged that the government failed to fulfill promises on MSP.

Elections in Uttar Pradesh are scheduled to be held from February 10 till March 7, 2022, in seven phases, to elect all 403 members of the UP Legislative Assembly.

The votes will be counted and the results will be declared on March 10, 2022.

Follow Chunav Manch LIVE updates HERE

Also Read | Chunav Manch 2022: Our 13-month-long protest conveyed message whom to vote, says Rakesh Tikait