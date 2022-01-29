Chunav Manch 2022: Our 13-month-long protest conveyed message whom to vote, says Rakesh Tikait

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Rakesh Tikait at India TV Chunav Manch 2022

UP Election 2022 | Chunav Manch: Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait on Saturday countered the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over claims of working for the benefit of farmers. Speaking on India TV's election special show 'Chunav Manch', Tikait today said there is a massive difference in the prices of electricity in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

Speaking further, Tikait told India TV, "Haryana and Uttar Pradesh are governed by political parties having the same ideology."

"The BJP does not stand anywhere. They want to win elections only on the basis of lies and fraudulence," Rakesh Tikait told India TV.

Commenting on elections, Rakesh Tikait said we do not have anything to do with the upcoming polls and the people of the state are free to cast votes for the party of their choice. Tikait also countered the saffron party over its claims of waiving off farm loans up to Rs 1 lakh. "BJP should win a gold medal for the way it lies," Tikait said.

"After the farmers' protest gained momentum, all political parties began making big claims for benefits being provided to the farmers. However, no party is paying attention to the reasons behind huge farm loans," Rakesh Tikait said today.

Further, Tikait said the farm leaders will hold a protest on January 31, to remind the government of their unfulfilled promises regarding a law for MSP guarantee and other farm issues that have still not been addressed.

However, Rakesh Tikait lost his cool during the session when he was asked some tough questions by India TV's Saurav Sharma.

Elections in Uttar Pradesh are scheduled to be held from February 10 till March 7, 2022, in seven phases, to elect all 403 members of the UP Legislative Assembly. The votes will be counted and the results will be declared on March 10, 2022.

