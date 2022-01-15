Follow us on Image Source : PTI Punjab polls: Congress fields Sidhu from Amritsar, CM Channi gets Chamkaur Sahib SC

The Punjab Congress on Saturday announced its first list of candidates for upcoming assembly polls in the state. While PCC Chief Sidhu will contest from Amritsar (East), CM Charanjit Singh Channi will contest from Chamkaur Sahib SC assembly constituency. Both Congress leaders will defend seats they won in the 2017 assembly elections.

Deputy CM Sukhjinder Randhawa has been given the Dera Baba Nanak seat ticket, while the state's other Deputy Chief Minister, Om Prakash Soni, will fight from Amritsar (Central).

The party has fielded Pratap Singh Bajwa to contest from Qadian while singer Sidhu Moosewala, who joined the party recently, has been fielded to contest from Mansa, as per the statement.

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood's sister Malvika Sood, who joined Congress a few days ago, will contest the election from Moga.

Punjab will go to the polls on February 14 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10. In the 2017 Assembly polls in the state, Congress won an absolute majority by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years.

