Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates: FIR against SP workers for flouting Covid norms at 'virtual rally'

The Election Commission has announced the dates and all the political parties have started flexing their muscles in the poll-bound states of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa and Punjab

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: January 15, 2022 6:37 IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party is likely to field both Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya who are currently members of the Legislative Council in the upcoming polls. The party's seat-sharing talks with Apna Dal (S) and Nishad party are also in final stages. According to party sources, Yogi Adityanath is likely to be fielded from Ayodhya and Maurya from Sirathu constituency. A five-term former Lok Sabha member from Gorakhpur, Adityanath is currently a member of the state's Legislative Council. Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered against 2,000 to 2,500 people present at a program organized at the Samajwadi Party office 'virtually' on Friday. As per reports, the event was organized without permission and Covid norms were flouted during the gathering. Lucknow DM Abhishek Prakash has assured that due action will be taken in this regard. The FIR was registered at the Gautam Palli police station.

 

 

 

  • Jan 15, 2022 7:47 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    Goa Polls: TMC hits out at Congress, says 'formal, definitive' alliance offer was made 2 weeks ago

    Trinamool Congress (TMC) Goa In-Charge Mahua Moitra on Friday hit out at Congress leader P Chidambaram saying that her party made a "formal and definitive" offer to Congress in Goa to defeat BJP. Moitra, who was responding to Chidambaram's statements about the lack of clarity about TMC's proposal said that if he is not aware of details he should speak to his party leadership rather than making such statements. Read more here 

  • Jan 15, 2022 7:09 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    ECI suspends SHO after row on political gathering of Samajwadi Party

    The incharge of Gautam Palli police station was suspended and clarification sought from two senior officials after a massive crowd gathered at the Samajwadi Party office here on Friday, in violation of COVID-19 norms, for the joining-in function of two rebel ministers and some MLAs. An FIR against 2,500 unknown Samajwadi Party activists was also registered at the police station in this connection. Read more here 

     

  • Jan 15, 2022 6:39 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    Massive crowd at SP office: FIR lodged for violation of Covid norms

    The incharge of Gautam Palli police station was suspended and clarification sought from two senior officials after a massive crowd gathered at the Samajwadi Party office in Lucknow on Friday, in violation of COVID-19 norms, for the joining-in function of two rebel ministers and some MLAs. An FIR against 2,500 unknown Samajwadi Party activists was also registered at the police station in this connection. Taking cognisance of the Lucknow district magistrate's report about the violation of the Model Code of Conduct on Covid norms, directives were issued to place Gautam Palli police station in-charge Dinesh Singh Bisht into suspension with immediate effect, an official statement issued by the office of the UP Chief Electoral Officer said.

