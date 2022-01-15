Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates: FIR against SP workers for flouting Covid norms at 'virtual rally'

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates

The Bharatiya Janata Party is likely to field both Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya who are currently members of the Legislative Council in the upcoming polls. The party's seat-sharing talks with Apna Dal (S) and Nishad party are also in final stages. According to party sources, Yogi Adityanath is likely to be fielded from Ayodhya and Maurya from Sirathu constituency. A five-term former Lok Sabha member from Gorakhpur, Adityanath is currently a member of the state's Legislative Council. Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered against 2,000 to 2,500 people present at a program organized at the Samajwadi Party office 'virtually' on Friday. As per reports, the event was organized without permission and Covid norms were flouted during the gathering. Lucknow DM Abhishek Prakash has assured that due action will be taken in this regard. The FIR was registered at the Gautam Palli police station.