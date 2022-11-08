MCD Election 2022: Congress hands over Delhi's charge to Ajoy Kumar as Gohil busy in Gujarat

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI Congress is looking to give a tough fight to BJP, AAP in the upcoming MCD election 2022.

MCD Election 2022: With the dates of Gujarat assembly elections and MCD polls almost coinciding, the Congress has decided to handover the charge of party's Delhi affairs to Ajoy Kumar as regular capital unit in-charge Shaktisinh Gohil in busy campaigning in Gujarat.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge handed over Kumar additional charge of Delhi till completion of civic body polls in the national capital.

The party said Shaktisinh Gohil, AICC in-charge, Delhi, is busy with the Gujarat Assembly elections and the Congress president has approved the proposal of assigning additional charge of Delhi to Kumar, AICC in-charge (Sikkim, Tripura, Nagaland) till the completion of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections, with immediate effect.

Apart from this, Kharge has also constituted a three-member screening committee headed by AICC general secretary Avinash Pande for the MCD elections.

Congress looking to eat into votebank of AAP

While the main contest in the Delhi civic elections is expected to be between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which currently rules the MCD, and the Aam Aadmi Party, the Congress is vying give a tough fight to both the parties.

The Congress, which once had a formidable line up of leaders in Delhi, now finds itself struggling for support on the ground primarily due to lack of leaders who could connect with the locals. However, the party under the newly elected national president Mallikarjun Kharge is leaving no stones unturned to change its fortunes this time. The BJP ruled the erstwhile three municipal corporations (EDMC, SDMC and NDMC) for over 15 years. Earier this year, the central government unified the three corporations into MCD.

Polling for the much awaited municipal elections in Delhi will be held on December 4 and the votes will be counted on December 7. As far as Gujarat is concerned, assembly elections in the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to be held in two phases on December 1 and 5. Results will be announced on December 8.