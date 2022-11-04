Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Delhi: MCD elections schedule out today

MCD elections: The state election Commission on Friday is going to announce the schedule for Municipal Corporation election (MCD) elections. The BJP ruled the erstwhile three municipal corporations for over 15 years. This year, the central government unified the three corporations into MCD.

Later last month, Delhi BJP leaders reviewed preparations for the MCD polls in a meeting on Saturday and discussed campaign strategy to tackle the Aam Aadmi Party. Polls for 250 wards of the MCD are expected to be held in December.

The BJP's national vice president and incharge of Delhi unit Baijayant Panda asked the party leaders and workers to "expose" Kejriwal government's "corruption".

