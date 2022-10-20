'Will make Delhi garbage-free if BJP wins MCD polls,' says Amit Shah, promises full daily waste processing

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Alleging that the AAP government had been spending heavily on publicity, he claimed Kejriwal was under the impression that development comes from advertisements.

Amit Shah on municipal polls: This season, it's a battle of promises. Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said if BJP wins municipal polls in Delhi, it would make the city garbage-free and make sure of 100 per cent processing of daily waste by 2025.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah added that the Arvind Kejriwal-led party wanted Delhi to be 'AAP Nirbhar' while BJP wanted the national capital to be Atmanirbhar, and asked the people to choose between the two in the MCD elections.

At the launch of a waste-to-energy (WTE) plant in Tehkhand, Shah accused the Kejriwal government of step-motherly treatment to erstwhile three civic bodies and said it owed Rs 40,000 crore to the municipal corporations.

"They (Kejriwal-led party) wants Delhi to be AAP Nirbhar. We want it to become Atmanirbhar. In the next Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls, people will have to decide if they want to be AAP Nirbhar or Atmanirbhar," Shah said at the event in south Delhi.

Alleging that the AAP government had been spending heavily on publicity, he claimed Kejriwal was under the impression that development comes from advertisements, but said "this illusion can last only for five to seven years".

"People will have to choose between 'Vigyapan ki Rajniti' (politics of advertisement) and 'Vikas ki Rajniti' (politics of development)," he added.

With the completion of the delimitation process to alter wards under MCD limits and the with Centre's approval for the final draft, the last hurdle to hold the civic body polls has been cleared.

