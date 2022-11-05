AAP hits back at BJP, says saffron party is contesting elections with support of conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV AAP, BJP are loggerheads over Sukesh's allegations

Ruling AAP on Saturday hit back at BJP as the saffron party sought clarification from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over stunning allegations of jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj said that the BJP was contesting elections to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and the Gujarat Assembly with the "support of jailed conman".

Addressing a press conference, Bhardwaj said Chandrashekhar had become "the BJP's star campaigner" and it was relying on him for mileage.

"Gujarat (Assembly) and Delhi (civic body) elections are pushing the BJP into a zone of extreme fear and they are relying on a conman like Sukesh Chandrashekhar for mileage.

"Chandrashekhar has become the BJP's star campaigner and the party is fighting these elections with the support of a thug," he alleged.

Bhardwaj, who represents Greater Kailash in the Delhi Assembly, claimed the BJP had become nervous since the Election Commission of India announced the election schedule and was defaming the AAP.

"The BJP seems to be very nervous since the schedule of state elections were announced. It is absolutely shameful how they are falsely defaming the Aam Aadmi Party," he said.

The BJP had earlier dubbed the AAP a "maha thug" party after Chandrashekhar claimed party leader Satyendar Jain had "extorted" Rs 10 crore from him.

Kejriwal accepted Rs 50 crore from me, says conman Sukesh in new letter

Chandrashekhar, who is lodged in Mandoli jail here, had written to Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena alleging that Jain "extorted" Rs 10 crore from him in 2019 to ensure his safety in prison.

Jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has come down heavily on Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national Convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, asking him a series of questions in an open letter. "If I am country's biggest thug on what basis did you accept Rs 50 crore from me and offered me Rajya Sabha seat," he asked the Delhi Chief Minister in a letter released by him on Friday (November 4).

Sukesh said that he had also filed a fresh complaint with the Delhi Lieutenant Governor against Kerjwal, AAP leaders Kailash Gehlot and Satyendar Jain.

"In 2016, Kejriwal ji, why did you force me to bring 20 to 30 more individuals to contribute Rs 500 crores in cash to the party in return for seats and postings in AAP Karnataka and Tamil Nadu?" he asked further in his letter.

Sukesh even alleged that Kejriwal, along with AAP jailed leader Satyendra Jain, had attended his dinner party in a five-star hotel in 2016.

(With PTI input)

