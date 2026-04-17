'I had a very good talk with him': Trump on 40-minute call with 'friend' PM Modi

Washington:

Describing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as his 'friend' once again, US President Donald Trump said on Thursday (local time) that he held "very good conversation" with the Indian leader earlier this week. Trump, a two-time US president, made the remarks while speaking to reporters at White House while heading to Las Vegas.

"I had a very good talk with him, and he's a friend of mine from India, and he's doing great. We had a very good conversation," Trump said.

Trump had called on PM Modi on Tuesday during which they discussed the bilateral relationship between India and the US, while also the situation in West Asia. This was the second telephonic conversation between the two leaders since the US and Israel started their war against Iran on February 28.



During the talk, both the leaders stressed on the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open during the call, which as per US Ambassador to India Sergei Gor was held for around 40 minutes.

"Received a call from my friend President Donald Trump," PM Modi had said in an X post. "We reviewed the substantial progress achieved in our bilateral cooperation in various sectors. We are committed to further strengthening our Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership in all areas."

"We also discussed the situation in West Asia and stressed the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open and secure," he added.

The US-Iran war has sent gas prices soaring, with the Islamic Republic blocking the crucial Strait of Hormuz, from where nearly a fifth of global oil supplies transit. As of now, the US and Iran have declared a two-week ceasefire, and also held talks in Pakistan. Trump has claimed that Iran has agreed to American's conditions, including giving up its enriched uranium.

Trump congratulates TS Sandhu

Meanwhile, Trump on Thursday also congratulated former diplomat Taranjit Singh Sandhu on his appointment as the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi. Sandhu served as India's Ambassador to the US from 2020-24.

"Congratulations to Taranjit Sandhu on becoming the new Lt Governor of Delhi! As a seasoned Diplomat and former Ambassador to the United States, he has always shown deep commitment to strengthening the US-India relationship," Trump said on Truth Social.

Following his retirement from the Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Sandhu joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Amritsar, but had lost. On March 5 this year, the former diplomat was appointed as the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, succeeding VK Saxena.