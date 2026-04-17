'If a deal is signed...': Trump hints at visiting Pakistan; claims Iran ready to relinquish enriched uranium

Washington:

President Donald Trump said on Thursday (local time) that he would consider travelling to Pakistan if a peace deal is signed between the United States (US) and Iran, indicating that negotiations are almost finalised. Speaking to reporters at the White House while en route to Las Vegas, Nevada, Trump said praised Pakistan for facilitating talks between the US and Iran, calling the negotiations constructive.

He said the Pakistani intermediaries "have been so great". "I would go to Pakistan, yeah," the 79-year-old American president said. "If the deal is signed in Islamabad, I might go. They want me to go."

According to Trump, the US and Iran will likely hold the next round of talks probably over the weekend. He was optimistic about an agreement and stressed that Iran wants to make a deal. He said the US is dealing with the Iranians 'very nicely', while noting that he is not sure if the ceasefire needs to be extended.

"We're focused so much right now on Iran, seeing if we can get that completed, and I think we're going to be in very good shape. And I think if you look, the stock market is good, the oil prices are coming down, and it's looking very good that we're going to make a deal with Iran. And it's going to be a good deal, it's going to be a deal with no nuclear weapon," Trump said.

Iran to handover enriched uranium?

Over Iran's uranium enrichment, the Republican president once again reiterated that there is a firm understanding that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. Trump said it is his administration top priority to ensure that Iran does not get a nuclear weapon, while warning the Islamic Republic that a failure to reach to a peace deal could lead to renewed hostilities.

"The big thing we have to do is we have to make sure that Iran does not have a nuclear weapon. Because if they do, you want to talk about problems, you'd have problems. So, very important is that Iran does not have a nuclear weapon, and they've agreed to that," Trump said.

"Iran's agreed to that, and they've agreed to it very powerfully. They've agreed to give us back the nuclear dust that's way underground because of the attack we made with the B-2 bombers. So we have a lot of agreement with Iran, and I think something's going to happen very positively," he added.