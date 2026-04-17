Harivansh set to be re-elected Rajya Sabha deputy chairman unopposed today - here's why

New Delhi:

Nominated member Harivansh is set to be elected Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman, with 5 notices received in his favour and none from the Opposition proposing an alternative candidate.

The election is scheduled to take place at 11 am today.

The post had fallen vacant after Harivansh’s term ended on April 9. Chairman C. P. Radhakrishnan, under Rule 7 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States, fixed Friday as the date for the election. The deadline for submitting notices of motions was 12 noon on Thursday.

Unopposed win for Harivansh

Sources said 5 notices supporting Harivansh’s candidature were received, while none were filed by the Opposition, which has decided to boycott the election. The boycott is in protest against the Modi government not appointing a Deputy Speaker in the Lok Sabha for 7 years.

Leader of the House J. P. Nadda moved the first motion, seconded by S. Phangnon Konyak. The second motion was moved by Nitin Nabin and seconded by BJP MP Brij Lal.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman submitted another notice, seconded by BJP MP Surendra Singh Nagar. JD(U) MP and working president Sanjay Kumar Jha also moved a motion, seconded by RLM MP Upendra Kushwaha.

Another notice was submitted by RLD MP and Union minister Jayant Chaudhary, seconded by Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora.

With no Opposition candidate, the election is expected to be unopposed. The House is likely to adopt the first motion moved by Nadda through a voice vote, after which the Chairman will declare Harivansh elected.

As per convention, he will then be escorted to the Chair by the Leader of the House and a representative from the Opposition.

Harivansh has already served 2 terms as Deputy Chairman and, if elected, this will be his 3rd term.

Congress said the government had not held any meaningful consultations with the Opposition. expressing hope that "Harivansh 3.0" would be more accommodating and responsive to Opposition concerns.

The party also criticised the government for not appointing a Deputy Speaker in the Lok Sabha for 7 years, calling it unprecedented. He noted that Harivansh’s second term ended on April 9 and that he was nominated to the Rajya Sabha by the President the following day, after which he was named the NDA’s candidate for a 3rd term as Deputy Chairman.

He further said that never before has a nominated member been considered for the post of Deputy Chairman, adding that the process has been carried out without meaningful consultation with the Opposition.