BJP has kidnapped AAP candidate from Surat East, alleges Manish Sisodia

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Breaking News

Gujarat Elections 2022: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday alleged that BJP has kidnapped one of their candidate from Surat (East), Kanchan Jariwala.

Sisodia said that he was last seen at the RO office yesterday. They (BJP) tried to get his nomination rejected. Later, he was pressurised to withdraw his nomination. This raises questions on the election commission.

According to reports, the AAP candidate has taken back his nomination after he was allegedly kidnapped on Tuesday evening.

In a video shared by ANI, candidate Kanchan Jariwala can be seen in a blue shirt as he walks out of the Returning Officer's office in Surat (East)."

Further speaking in the matter, Manish Sisodia said, "Our candidate from Surat (East) from Gujarat, Kanchan Jariwala has just been brought to Returning Officer's office. He was circled by over 500 policemen and is now being pressured to take his nomination back."

ALSO READ | MCD election: Delhi ACB arrests 3 including AAP MLA's brother-in-law in cash-for-ticket case

ALSO READ | Shraddha murder case: Delhi Police seeks permission to conduct Narco test on accused Aftab Poonawala