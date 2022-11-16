Shraddha murder case: Delhi Police seeks permission to conduct Narco test on accused Aftab Poonawala

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Police personnel at Mehrauli forest area amid investigation in the murder case of Shraddha Walkar, in New Delhi

Shraddha Walkar murder case: The Delhi Police is mulling conducting narco test on Aftab Poonawala, accused of brutally murdering call centre employee Shraddha Walkar. Aftab has been arrested by the Delhi Police for allegedly murdering Walkar, who had stayed in Vasai, in May this year, chopping the body into 35 pieces before dumping them at different places in the national capital over several days.

The Delhi Police has approached the court to get permission to conduct narco test on the call centre employee. On Tuesday, Police had applied for lie detector test. In the case of narco test, the consent of the accused is necessary.

Meanwhile, a social activist, with whom call centre employee Shraddha Walkar had participated in a Mumbai beach clean-up drive, has claimed the deceased suspected her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala of cheating on her and appeared quiet and aloof during the cleanliness campaigns.

Walkar also had financial problems and she and Poonawala used to have frequent fights, said activist Shreha Dhargalkar who runs an NGO. The activist also claimed Walkar (27) wanted to have a small family and a child. "That was her dream," she added.

On Tuesday, Police also said that both the live-in partners used to fight because Shraddha used to doubt Aftab too often.

Latest India News