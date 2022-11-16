Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE MCD election: Delhi ACB arrests 3 including AAP MLA's brother-in-law in cash-for-ticket case

MCD elections: In a major dent to Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP's) image ahead of upcoming MCD elections, Delhi Anti-Corrpution Branch arrested at least three people, including the kin of the party's MLA in a cash-for-ticket case.

According to ACB officials, AAP's Model Town MLA Akhilesh Pati Tripathi's brother-in-law as well as his personal assistant were among the people arrested in connection with a corruption case.

The MLA's brother-in-law has been identified as Om Singh and his PA as Shiv Shankar Pandey. Meanwhile, the third person has been identified as Prince Ranghuvanshi - an associate of Om Singh.

The arrests were made by the ACB after Tripathi allegedly demanded money from a party worker who sought a ticket for the upcoming MCD elections.

Shobha Khari, a resident of Kamla Nagar ward no. 9, alleged that MLA Tripathi demanded Rs 90 lakh in lieu of the ticket. The complainant said that she paid Rs 35 lakh to Tripathi and Rs 20 lakh to Wazirpur MLA Rajesh Gupta as a bribe. The remaining Rs 35 lakh were to be given after the name appeared in the list, she added.

However, not finding her name on the list, Khari complained to the MLA's brother-in-law, who agreed to return her the money. Later, the complainant filed a complaint to the ACB and also provided the recorded video of giving bribes to MLAs.

After receiving the complaint, the ACB laid a trap and arrested them on the intervening night of November 15-16. They were arrested when Singh along with his accomplices Pandey and Raghuvanshi had visited the complainant's house with the bribe money of Rs 33 lakh.

According to reports, the ACB is also likely to question Model Town MLA Tripath and Wazirpur MLA Gupta soon in this matter.

ALSO READ: MCD Elections 2022: Aam Aadmi Party launches theme song for civic polls