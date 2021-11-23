'Govt knows how to handle': Yogi Adityanath warns Owaisi against CAA-NRC pitch in Uttar Pradesh

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday slammed AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi over his CAA and NRC remarks. Addressing a rally in Kanpur, Adityanath warned Owaisi against trying to disrupt peace and communal harmony in the state, saying the BJP government knows 'how to handle'.

"I want to warn that person who is invoking feelings in the name of CAA, I want to say to these preachers of 'Abba Jaan' and 'Chacha Jaan' that if they try to do it then the state government knows how to handle it strictly," Adityanath said.

Adityanath then went on to say that Owaisi is hand-in-glove with Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party.

"Today, every person knows that Owaisi is working as a Samajwadi Party agent who wants to incite feelings in the state. Today's government doesn't protect rioters but runs bulldozers on their chest," Adityanath said.

Owaisi while addressing a public meeting in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki on Sunday demanded the repeal of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and warned that protestors will 'turn streets into Shaheen Bagh' if the two laws are not scrapped.

“CAA is against the Constitution. If the BJP government does not take back this law, we will come out on the streets and another Shaheen Bagh will come up here,” the AIMIM chief had said.

Shaheen Bagh in Delhi was the epicentre of protests against the CAA and NRC. The protest site, where hundreds of women camped for several months for the agitation against CAA, was cleared by the Delhi Police after the lockdown was imposed due to COVID-19 last year.

Notably, the AIMIM has announced that it will contest elections on 100 seats out of the 403 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh. The state is slated to go to the polls early next year.

