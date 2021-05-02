Prashant Kishor says he is 'quitting this space', not to strategise for parties any more

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Poll strategist Prashant Kishor on Sunday announced that he is ''quitting this space" and will not strategise for parties any more.

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor on Sunday announced that he is ''quitting this space" and will not strategise for parties any more, PTI reported India Today as saying. Kishor's remarks have come in wake of the Bengal assembly election results where ruling TMC-led by Mamata Banerjee is set to retain power with a thumping majority.

Prashant Kishor also targeted election commission alleging it has been working like extension of BJP. "From allowing use of religion by BJP to scheduling poll and bending rules, EC did everything to aid saffron party," Kishor said.

"Never seen a more partial Election Commission, it did everything to help BJP," he added.

The ruling Trinamool Congress looks set to retain power in West Bengal with its candidates leading in 202 of the state's 292 seats that went to poll

against the BJP's 79, as trends were available for 286 seats.

Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee was, however, trailing her former protege-turned-BJP rival Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram by over 8,000 votes.

Belying expectations of a tight contest, the TMC candidates appeared galloping to victory, and, if the current trends hold, the party will easily form its third successive government in the state.

TMC supporters were seen celebrating with green 'gulal' at different places, including in front of Banerjee's residence at Kalighat.

Of the votes counted so far, the TMC has secured 48.51 per cent, while the BJP got 37.49 per cent, as per the Election Commission. The Left-Congress-ISF alliance is leading in only two seats.

