Mamata wants 'Khela Hobe' again: Want to see BJP lose across country in 2024 elections, says Bengal CM

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday upped the ante against the Modi government saying she wants to see BJP losing across the country in 2024 elections.

"I want to see Bharatiya Janata Party lose across the country in the 2024 elections. 'Khela Hobey' again," Mamata Banerjee said.

Mamata Banerjee in the past few days has been hitting out at the saffron party as it is trying to make inroads in Goa where her party is aggressively campaigning.

While addressing a rally for the December 19 Kolkata Municipal election (KMC) at Phoolbagan area in the city, Banerjee said her sole aim after returning to power for the third consecutive term in the state is to bring industry and generate jobs.

"During the assembly polls, we have seen the campaign that the BJP had unleashed in the state. Everybody was afraid of it. But the people of the state defeated them. What Bengal thinks today, India thinks tomorrow. We will defeat the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. It will meet the same fate as it had faced in the last assembly polls," he said.

Banerjee, while speaking on her government's vision in her third tenure, said her main aim is to "bring industry and generate jobs" in the state.

The TMC leader asked the TMC's candidates in the KMC polls to work for the people and ensure that their grievances related to civic issues are addressed at the earliest.

