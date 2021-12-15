Harbhajan Singh to join Congress? Star Cricketer meets Sidhu ahead of Punjab polls

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SHRERRYONTOP Photo tweeted by PCC Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu

Star Cricketer Harbhajan Singh has hinted at the 'possibility' of joining Congress, as he met with PCC Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. The move comes ahead of legislative assembly elections in Punjab slated for 2022.

Sidhu tweeted a picture with the cricketer captioning it as, "Picture loaded with possibilities …. With Bhajji the shining star".

The development comes ahead of the first meeting of the Punjab Congress campaign committee, constituted for the state Assembly polls, which will be held today. Former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar had been appointed chairman of the campaign committee by the party.

Sunil Jakhar will chair the meeting of the campaign committee on December 15, said sources.

Meanwhile, Union minister and BJP's in-charge for Punjab polls Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Tuesday said the Amarinder Singh-led Punjab Lok Congress and the saffron party are likely to join hands for the upcoming assembly polls in the state.