Union Minister Ajay Mishra loses cool when asked about jailed son, abuses journalists

Ajay Mishra abuses journalists: Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra on Wednesday lost his cool at journalists when he asked about his son Ashish, who is in jail in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. The minister's son Ashish Mishra is among the 13 accused in the violence that took place in October wherein at least four farmers and a journalist were killed.

A video of the minister pushing at journalists and hurling abuses has gone viral. The purported video was shot when Mishra visited a hospital in Lakhimpur Kheri to inaugurated a newly constructed ward.

The minister asked reporters to shut the camera off and even snatched mobile phone of one of the journalists when he was asked questions regarding SIT report on Lakhimpur Kheri incident. The report had said that the incident was 'pre planned' and that Ashish Mishra be tried for attempt to murder.

Meanwhile, the Opposition has stepped up attack on the government demanding resignation of Ajay Mishra. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the government will have to sack the minister in order to provide justice to the victims of the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

"He should resign," Gandhi told reporters when asked whether Mishra should put in his papers. He also said Opposition leaders are trying to ensure a discussion in Parliament on issue.

"We are trying.They (government) are not allowing us to speak, that is why the House is being disrupted," the Congress leaders told reporters outside Parliament.

The violence in Tikunia in Lakhimpur Kheri district on October 3 that set off a political storm ahead of the 2022 Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, among other states, left a total of eight people, including two BJP workers, dead and two separate FIRs were filed in connection with the incident.

The violence erupted when a group of farmers was protesting against the visit of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya to Ajay Mishra's native place.

