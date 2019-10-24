Thursday, October 24, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Election News
  4. Himachal Pradesh: BJP Dharamshala bypoll

Himachal Pradesh: BJP Dharamshala bypoll

Nehriya defeated his nearest rival Rakesh Kumar, an independent candidate. Congress candidate Vijay Inder Karan was at the third place.

PTI PTI
Dharamsala Published on: October 24, 2019 11:56 IST
BJP  Dharamshala bypoll
Image Source : PTI

BJP  Dharamshala bypoll

The ruling BJP on Thursday won the Dharamshala bypoll in Himachal Pradesh, with its candidate Vishal Nehriya winning by a margin of 6,673 votes.

Nehriya defeated his nearest rival Rakesh Kumar, an independent candidate. Congress candidate Vijay Inder Karan was at the third place.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the victory margin of Kishan Kapoor of the BJP over Sudhir Sharma of the Congress was of 2,997 votes in Dharamshala. 

ALSO READ: Himachal Bypoll Results: BJP leading in Dharamshala

ALSO READ: BJP wins first victory of Maharashtra Assembly polls 2019; Vijaykumar Gavit wraps up Nandurbar

Write a comment

Elections
Bigg boss 13
plastic-ban

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryRatnagiri Constituency Result: Shiv Sena's Uday Samant leads Next StoryBy-polls: Sikkim CM PS Golay leads by over 8,000 votes  