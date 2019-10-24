Himachal Bypoll Results: BJP leading in Dharamshala

Thursday, October 24, 2019
     
PTI PTI
Shimla Published on: October 24, 2019 10:05 IST
Image Source : PTI

Himachal bypolls: BJP leading in Dharamshala

The ruling BJP is leading in both Dharamshala and Pachhad seats of Himachal Pradesh where bypolls were held on Monday, a state election official said. 

After the first round of counting, Vishal Nehriya of the BJP is leading with 1,187 votes over his nearest rival Vijay Inder Karan (1543 votes) of the Congress in Dharamshala.

In Pachhad, Reena Kashyap of the BJP is leading with 1,543 votes over her nearest rival Gangu Ram Musafir of the Congress after the first round of counting.

