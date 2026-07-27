Arshdeep Singh makes relationship with actress Samreen Kaur official with Instagram post; Check details

New Delhi:

In a major development, India pacer Arshdeep Singh has made his relationship with model-actor Samreen Kaur official. The star player put an end to weeks of rumours around his relationship and made an Instagram post for the same as well, putting all reports to bed.

Part of India’s tour of Ireland and England, Arshdeep Singh has been spending his time in the UK and was seen enjoying a vacation with Samreen Kaur, as seen in pictures. The couple sparked rumours of their relationship during the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026.

Taking to Instagram, Arshdeep posted some pictures with Samreen Kaur with the caption “My Person,” along with a heart emoji. It is also worth noting that a few days ago, Samreen had also posted a picture with Arshdeep Singh on her Instagram story.

Arshdeep Singh recently featured for India against England

Speaking of Arshdeep Singh’s on-field performances, the star player recently featured for India in their recently concluded multi-format series against England. It is worth noting that Arshdeep Singh was one of the highest wicket-takers in the T20I series against England.

Taking four wickets in five T20Is, Arshdeep Singh finished in fifth place in the list of highest wicket-takers in the T20I series. However, the series did not go as planned for the Men in Blue. Coming on the back of a two-game series loss against Ireland, India had their confidence already dampened as they took on England.

Similar to their showing against Ireland, after the first T20I was washed out, India went on to lose four consecutive matches against England, losing the series 4-0. Furthermore, the Men in Blue followed it up by losing two out of three ODIs against England. Arshdeep only featured in the third ODI of the series, and he was unable to put in a good showing, as he conceded 72 runs in the 10 overs he bowled and failed to take any wickets as well.

Furthermore, the star pacer had a forgettable season in the IPL (Indian Premier League) as well, taking 14 wickets in just as many matches as Punjab Kings failed to make it to the knockout stages of the tournament.

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