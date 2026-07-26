India thump Zimbabwe in Harare, register dominant 35-run win to complete clean sweep

Harare:

The third and final T20I of the ongoing series between India and Zimbabwe saw the two sides take on each other at the Harare Sports Club on July 26th. The game saw India put in another good showing and register a thumping 35-run victory to register their third straight win in the series.

The game began with India coming in to bat first. The side opened its innings with Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi coming out to bat. While Abhishek Sharma was dismissed on a score of two runs, Vaibhav put forth a good showing, scoring 81 runs to his name.

Furthermore, Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer scored 29 and 27 runs, respectively, as India posted a total of 192 runs in the first innings of the game. As for Zimbabwe, Brad Evans was the highest wicket-taker with two wickets to their names. Sikandar Raza, Blessing Muzarabani, and Wessly Madhevere took one wicket each as well.

Exceptional bowling saw India register a dominant win

Speaking of the run chase, Zimbabwe opened its innings with Brian Bennett departing for a golden duck. Ben Curran also failed to put in a good show, departing on a score of 20 runs in 19 deliveries. Dion Myers amassed 19 runs in 15 deliveries as well.

The Indian team maintained pressure throughout the second innings, constantly taking wickets and breaking through Zimbabwe’s batting attack at regular intervals. Skipper Sikandar Raza departed on a golden duck as well, adding to the hosts’ problems.

Wessly Madhevere added 29 runs to his name, and Ryan Burl was the top performer for Zimbabwe, scoring 54 runs in 43 deliveries, but that too was not enough for Zimbabwe in the end.

India’s Mayank Yadav was the highest wicket-taker with three wickets to his name. Yash Thakur took two wickets, with Ashok Sharma and Ravi Bishnoi taking one wicket each as well, limiting Zimbabwe to a score of 157 and registering a 35-run victory. With the win, the Men in Blue have registered their third straight victory over Zimbabwe in the series, effectively clean-sweeping them in the process as well, recording a 3-0 series win.

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