Smriti Mandhana's record-breaking knock helped India seal their second-biggest win in T20Is, qualify for semis

Dubai:

India secured a place in the Women’s Asia Cup semi-finals after overwhelming Hong Kong by 137 runs at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. It was their second-biggest victory by runs in T20Is and with that, the seven-time champions remained unbeaten in the competition and moved to four points at the top of Group A. On the other hand, Hong Kong’s defeat ended their campaign. India, in the meantime, will play their final league game against Pakistan on September 5.

When it comes to the clash against Hong Kong, opener Smriti Mandhana wreaked havoc. She was the central figure, scoring 124 runs off 64 balls as India posted 193 runs in the first innings. She carried the innings through the middle and final stages as Hong Kong bowlers looked clueless against her.

Her performance also took her international century tally to 18, which is the most in international cricket. She moved beyond Laura Wolvaardt and Meg Lanning, who have 17 centuries apiece. Apart from that, the 30-year-old also became the leading run-scorer in women’s international cricket history. She surpassed former captain Mithali Raj to register the feat.

How did Mandhana build her innings?

Mandhana’s innings developed after India made a restrained beginning. The opening partnership with Shafali Verma produced 72 runs before the youngster was dismissed for 28 from 17 deliveries. Pratika Rawal added 10, while Richa Ghosh and captain Harmanpreet Kaur contributed 11 and 10 respectively.

Mandhana reached fifty from 39 balls and accelerated sharply thereafter. She brought up her second T20I century in just 57 deliveries before being run out in the final over.

Hong Kong bundled for 56 only

India’s bowling attack then reduced Hong Kong to 56 in 16.2 overs. The hosts managed only 16 runs during the powerplay as India maintained control throughout the chase. Nandani Sharma led the attack with two wickets for six runs from three overs. Her bowling accounted for Mariko Hill after a sequence that repeatedly tested the batter with movement away from the bat before one delivery came back through the defence.

Prema Rawat also claimed two wickets, conceding 12 runs in three overs, while Deepti Sharma returned three wickets for nine runs. Shree Charani added two wickets, completing a collective effort that prevented Hong Kong from building a meaningful partnership.

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Smriti Mandhana breaks Meg Lanning's world record with century in Asia Cup clash vs Hong Kong