Yuzvendra Chahal's peach bamboozles Ben Stokes in County Championship | WATCH

New Delhi:

Star India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal bamboozled Ben Stokes with a peach of a delivery in the ongoing County Championship. He broke through the former England captain’s defence during Durham’s clash with Northamptonshire as Stokes was left shocked. The all-rounder managed only 14 runs before Chahal found the breakthrough in the 47th over.

Notably, the spinner pitched a delivery outside off stump and Stokes opted to defend that using his front foot. However, his defence was rather weak as the shot left sufficient room between his bat and pad for the ball to turn sharply and crash into the top of off stump.

The dismissal left Durham at 187 for six and triggered another collapse. The side was eventually dismissed for 205, with Mayank Agarwal contributing 36 from 57 deliveries. On the other hand, Chahal was the chief architect of Durham’s downfall, finishing the innings with four wickets for 36 runs from 15.2 overs.

For Stokes, the dismissal continued a pattern of struggles against Indian spinners in county cricket. He had also fallen to Sai Kishore while playing for Durham against Gloucestershire. That occasion had initially appeared to be developing differently. Stokes had settled in and was scoring freely, reaching 45 from 43 balls with seven fours and a six.

However, his innings ended abruptly when Kishore dismissed him, leaving Stokes visibly frustrated as he looked towards the sky and tossed his bat before walking back.

How other Indian players doing in County?

Elsewhere in the County Championship, Auqib Nabi claimed his first wicket for Surrey during their game against Yorkshire, dismissing Kuldeep Yadav. The spinner attempted to play at a delivery outside off stump but edged it, allowing the slip fielder to complete the catch without difficulty.

Nabi had already produced a controlled spell in Surrey’s first innings. He bowled 15 overs, conceded only 33 runs and finished with Kuldeep’s wicket. Yorkshire, in the meantime, was bundled for 185 runs and in reply, Surrey made only 83. Kuldeep didn’t even get a chance to bowl. Nabi and Rahul Chahar, who are part of the Surrey squad, made one and six runs, respectively.

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