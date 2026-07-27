Who is Arshdeep Singh's girlfriend Samreen Kaur? Meet the model-actor who worked with Ranveer Singh

New Delhi:

Actor-model Samreen Kaur is making headlines after Indian cricketer Arshdeep Singh seemingly made their relationship official on social media. After weeks of speculation, the Indian fast bowler shared an Instagram post with Samreen, drawing attention from fans and followers. Now, fans, who have been following the dating buzz for a while now, are curious to know who Samreen Kaur is. Let’s find out.

Arshdeep Singh’s heartfelt Instagram post with girlfriend Samreen Kaur

But first things first - Indian fast bowler Arshdeep Singh shared an Instagram post on July 26, 2026, featuring a photo carousel with Samreen Kaur. The duo were seen posing together in two loved-up photos.

Arshdeep captioned the post as “My person", finally confirming their relationship. Elated fans took to the comment box and wrote, "Very nice,” “Hello Bhabhi", “Wohoooo", and others. Take a look at the post here:

Who is Samreen Kaur, cricketer Arshdeep Singh's girlfriend?

Born on September 7, 1999, Samreen Kaur hails from Jammu and Kashmir. She is an actor, model and social media influencer with an Instagram following of 4.5 million.

She completed her B.Com (Honours) from Symbiosis College of Arts and Commerce in Pune. The model came into the spotlight when she represented Jammu and Kashmir and became a finalist at the Femina Miss India 2018 pageant. The competition helped bring her wider recognition and opened doors in modelling and acting.

Samreen has also appeared in the Zee5 series Nailpolish, and has been associated with projects including Ranveer Singh's 83 and Sardaar Ji 2. The actor has featured in several music videos with popular singers such as Jubin Nautiyal, Guru Randhawa and Badshah. She also gained popularity through Jubin Nautiyal’s 2021 song Tujhe Bhoolna Toh Chaaha.

When did Samreen and Arshdeep's rumours begin?

Samreen and Arshdeep have been spotted together several times in the past. Their social media interactions, too, aided their dating buzz. Though both of them remained tight-lipped about their relationship, the dating rumours started gaining attention during the 2026 IPL season. The buzz grew further when Samreen was seen cheering for Punjab Super Kings during the IPL match.

Apart from this, Samreen Kaur was previously linked with YouTuber-actor Ashish Chanchlani. However, they both had dismissed the speculations and maintained that they were only good friends.

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