Why is Arshdeep Singh not playing in India vs Zimbabwe first T20I in Harare?

Harare:

Arshdeep Singh has been left out of India's playing XI for the series opener against Zimbabwe in Harare, with the left-arm pacer rested as part of a wider rotation policy following a taxing few months of white-ball cricket. However, he isn't the only senior name missing as Jasprit Bumrah and Axar Patel have also been rested for the three-match series, opening the door for several debutant players to push for a place in the side.

Pacer Ashok Sharma has been handed his debut cap, while Mayank Yadav too returned to the scheme of things. Rinku Singh, who was dropped following the T20 World Cup, returned to the squad, as India’s middle order looked very shaky against Afghanistan and the UK tour. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi too returned to the playing XI, after the team management dropped him from the final T20I against England.

India win toss, elect to bowl

India have won the toss and elected to bowl first in the opening T20I in Harare. Captain Shreyas Iyer explained that he’s new to Zimbabwe conditions and hence, wants to assess the ground first. However, he believes that the wicket would assist the pacers early on.

“We are going to bowl first. This is my first time here, so I don't know how the wicket is going to play. But looking at the practice wickets and the practice wickets on the side, there was a decent amount of bounce. So definitely, that's one of the aspects. I don't know how it's going to play, but anticipating it,” Shreyas said after the toss.

Ben Curran debuts for Zimbabwe

Ben Curran has been handed his T20I debut for Zimbabwe. He’s the brother of Tom Curran and Sam Curran, who represent England in international cricket. The 30-year-old has played 43 T20Is in his career, scoring 872 runs.

India (Playing XI): Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Ashok Sharma, Mayank Yadav

Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), Ben Curran, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Wessly Madhevere, Brad Evans, Newman Nyamhuri, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani

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