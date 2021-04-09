Have documents of my grandfather too, BJP worker Zulfiqar who met PM Modi slams Asaduddin Owaisi

Image Source : VIDEO GRAB, INDIA TV BJP worker Zulfiqar slams Asaduddin Owaisi for provoking Muslims in name of Islam.

BJP worker Zulfiqar Ali has responded to Asaduddin Owaisi's remark after the AIMIM chief took a jibe over his photo with PM Modi during an election campaign in poll-bound Bengal.

A photo of PM Modi with BJP worker Zulfiqar had surfaced in which the worker was seen saying something to the Prime Minister. Following this, Asaduddin Owaisi who had widely expressed his dissatisfaction with CAA and NRC laws took a jibe at the BJP.

Slamming the saffron party, Owaisi had said that the BJP worker would have whispered to PM Modi that he was not a Bangladeshi and won't show documents (proof that he is a citizen of India).

Now, the BJP worker while speaking to India TV, has responded to Owaisi saying that he very well knows about 2-3 generations of his family. His grandfather Abdul Aziz was had worked with Indian Airlines and his great grandfather Azizul Haq was residing in India even before the partition.

The BJP worker said his birthplace is India and even has documents of his grandfather.

"If I get another opportunity to interact with PM Modi, I will ask him that he doesn't want anything but please send back the outsiders... I will tell him this..," Zulfiqar said.

He continued and said that they go to Hajj, and if by chance he gets to interact with Owaisi somehow then he will greet him and say he is working towards taking Islam forward but also provoking people in the name of Islam.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah when was asked by a reporter to respond to Owaisi's comment during a presser, the Home Minister didn't respond to AIMIM chief's remark but said that it will be good if he also gets a photograph with a Hindu.

