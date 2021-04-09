'Is she creating anarchy?' Amit Shah slams Mamata Banerjee over central forces 'gherao' remark

Image Source : PTI Amit Shah slams Mamata Banerjee over central forces 'gherao' remark

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah on Friday slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her remarks against central forces. Addressing the media in Kolkata, Shah said that the Trinamool Congress' frustration over impending defeat is evident from Mamata Banerjee's outbursts against central forces.

"When CAPF is deployed for poll duty, it doesn't come under the jurisdiction of the Home Ministry. It comes under Election Commission," he said.

"The frustration of TMC is very much evident from their action and speeches. I haven't seen such a leader or CM in my life who give statements to 'gherao CRPF'. Is she pushing the people towards anarchy? I don't understand," the Home Minister added.

