BMC polls: BJP worker submits fake form after being denied ticket; party's Mumbai chief writes to EC

An incident has come to light in which a BJP aspirant allegedly attached a duplicate AB Form after failing to get a party ticket for the municipal corporation elections in Maharashtra. This incident occurred in Ward Number 173. A complaint regarding the attachment of the duplicate AB Form by Shilpa Keluskar was filed by Mumbai BJP President Amit Satam.

Satam wrote a letter to the state election commission demanding that the form be rejected after the poll panel accepted her nomination.

Shilpa Keluskar was an aspirant from the BJP in Ward No. 137 in Mumbai. However, she was not given the party’s nomination. As a result, she allegedly devised a plan and submitted her nomination by attaching a duplicate AB Form of the party.

Initially, the BJP had issued an AB Form to Shilpa Keluskar, but the party later withdrew it. Subsequently, it has come to light that she prepared a duplicate AB Form and attached it to her nomination application.

Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Election

The voting for 29 Municipal Corporations in Maharashtra, along with the BMC, are scheduled for January 15, with counting slated for January 16. The situation this time seems unusually complex and confusing. In several municipal corporations, parties that are formally part of the same alliance have failed to arrive at seat-sharing consensus and have instead fielded candidates against each other.