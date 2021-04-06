Didi asking Muslims to vote for TMC shows minority votes slipping away: PM Modi

Image Source : PTI PM Modi addressed a poll rally in Cooch Behar.

Amid the third phase of voting in West Bengal on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a sharp attack on Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee over her appeal to Muslim voters to back her party in the ongoing Assembly elections.

PM Modi said that Mamata's statement is a clear indication that she has lost the support of minority voters as well.

Addressing a rally in Cooch Behar, PM Modi said that had BJP made such an appeal to Hindus it would have received severe flak from the media and as well as the Election Commission.

"Didi recently asked all Muslims to vote en bloc for her. It shows that the Muslim vote bank is slipping out of her hands. Had we said the same thing that all Hindus should unite, everybody would have criticised us. The EC would have sent us notices. We would have been censured," PM Modi said.

"There is no need to trouble God to find out who is losing and who is winning. Janata Janardhana (public), in the form of God, has given their response, it is known which way the wind is blowing. Didi's exit is imminent. That is clear after the first two phases of polling," he added.

Later speaking at a poll rally in Howrah's Dumurjala PM Modi said the Bengal CM was 'heaping abuse' on him as she can foresee her defeat.

"Didi is heaping abuse on me as she is frustrated over her impending defeat," he said.

BJP calls for action against Mamata

The BJP had on Monday approached the Election Commission seeking action against Mamata Banerjee, alleging she violated the Representation of the People's Act by asking Muslims to come together and vote for her party TMC in the state assembly polls.

"She has not only violated the essentials of the Model Code of Conduct by making such remarks but this is also a criminal violation of the Representation of People Act, 1951. The poll panel should initiate action against Mamata Banerjee and her party for this violation," Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, who led a BJP delegation to the Election Commission, told reporters.