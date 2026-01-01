Switzerland: Several dead, many injured in explosion at ski resort town of Crans Montana Switzerland blast: According to an official of the Switzerland Police, the explosion was reported at around 1.30 am (local time) at the bar, which is quite popular among the tourists.

Bern (Switzerland):

Several people were killed and many others were critically injured following a deadly explosion in the Ski resort town of Crans-Montana on Thursday, said the police. Initial reports suggest that the blast happened at a bar inside the luxury Apline ski resort.

Crans-Montana is famous among the tourists and is located in the Sierre district of Switzerland, which is nearly two hours away from the capital city of Bern. The blast happened at a time when people have gathered in Crans-Montana for New Year's celebration.

According to an official of the Switzerland Police, the explosion was reported at around 1.30 am (local time) (00:30 GMT) at the bar, which is quite popular among the tourists. The official said rescue operation has been launched and probe is underway to find what caused the explosion.

"There has been an explosion of unknown origin," Gaetan Lathion, a police spokesman in Wallis canton in southwestern Switzerland, said. "There are several injured, and several dead."

(This is a breaking story, more details will be added to it soon.)