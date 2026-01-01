Deadly blast shakes Crans-Montana: All you need to know about Switzerland’s iconic Alpine Resort The resort is especially famous as an upmarket ski destination and is well liked by British visitors. Crans-Montana offers around 87 miles of marked trails, catering to both beginners and experienced skiers.

Bern (Switzerland):

A powerful explosion hit a busy bar in the Swiss resort town of Crans-Montana during New Year celebrations, killing several people and injuring others.

The blast happened in the early hours of the morning at Le Constellation, a well-known bar popular with tourists. Many people were inside the venue at the time, as New Year events were still underway.

Police said the explosion was reported at around 1.30 am local time. Emergency services were quickly sent to the scene, and rescue teams began helping the injured and securing the area.

Crans-Montana: Adventure, Relaxation, and Refined Luxury in the Swiss Alps

Crans-Montana, a well-known mountain resort in Switzerland, continues to attract tourists from around the world. Located in the Sierre district of the Valais region, the resort is around a two-hour journey from the Swiss capital, Bern. Its high-altitude setting and sunny climate make it a popular destination throughout the year.

The resort is especially famous as an upmarket ski destination and is well liked by British visitors. Crans-Montana offers around 87 miles of marked trails, catering to both beginners and experienced skiers. Beyond skiing, the town is known for its high-end hotels, restaurants, and relaxed alpine lifestyle.

Set high above the Rhone Valley, Crans-Montana provides wide views across the Alps, stretching from Mont Blanc to the Matterhorn. Visitors can access glaciers using cable cars and mountain railways, while a range of outdoor sports is available in all seasons, from winter skiing to summer hiking.

Adding to its international profile, the resort is set to host a major sporting event later this month. At the end of January, Crans-Montana will welcome the FIS World Cup speed skiing competition, drawing athletes and spectators from across the globe.