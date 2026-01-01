Ikkis Movie Review: Dharmendra's silent grief anchors this powerful story, Agastya Nanda holds his ground In Ikkis, Dharmendra portrays a father who silently grieves the loss of his son in war. Without shedding a tear, his composed and humane performance becomes the emotional heart of the film. Scroll down to read our review here.

Movie Name: Ikkis

Critics Rating: 3.5/5

Release Date: Jan 1, 2026

Director: Sriram Raghavan

Genre: War-drama

At first glance, Sriram Raghavan’s Ikkis may seem like a war film, but as the story unfolds, it becomes clear that it is less about the battlefield and more about the cost of war, its lasting impact, and the emptiness it leaves behind. The film does not rely on gunfire or loud patriotic slogans to define bravery. Instead, it explores courage through silence, memories and unfinished relationships.

The story is inspired by the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, who displayed extraordinary bravery during the 1971 India–Pakistan war and was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra. Ikkis does not present this historic event merely as a military victory. It tells the story from the perspective of a young officer, his family, and the life that was left behind after his sacrifice.

Ikkis: A story told across two timelines

Ikkees unfolds across two timelines: the year 1971, during the war, and the year 2001, when the memories of that war still linger. The 1971 timeline focuses on Arun Khetarpal's military life, his training, idealism and the decisive battle that made him immortal. The 2001 timeline shifts attention to the emotional state of those left behind, their unanswered questions and the weight of memory.

Sriram Raghavan attempts to weave these two timelines together, and for the most part, he succeeds. However, the film does slow down at certain points, especially in the second half, where emotional scenes occasionally feel longer than necessary.

Ikkis: Direction and Performances

National Award-winning filmmaker Sriram Raghavan, known for his distinctive storytelling, does not disappoint. He makes a conscious decision to cast an actor close to Arun Khetarpal’s real age, allowing the character to feel authentic rather than heroic in a conventional sense. Agastya Nanda immerses himself fully in the role, delivering a sincere and impactful performance. This does not feel like a typical debut, but rather a role carried with responsibility and restraint.

Alongside him, Dharmendra leaves a lasting impression in what is said to be his final film. Even after decades, he proves why he was once called Bollywood's "He-Man". As Arun's father, his performance is natural and deeply moving, free from any exaggeration. He connects the audience to his character's pain with remarkable honesty.

Every person processes grief differently, and the pain of a father who has lost his son in war is especially complex. Dharmendra portrays this grief with quiet control. His eyes well up, his face reflects sorrow, yet he never breaks down. He does not cry; he collapses inwardly. His character is haunted by questions: why did his son not return, why did he continue fighting even when retreat was ordered, and what truly happened inside the burning tank during his final moments?

Ikkis: Humanity beyond borders

The film also depicts the relationship between ML Khetarpal (Dharmendra) and Brigadier Nasir (Jaideep Ahlawat), a Pakistani officer who welcomes him with dignity and respect. ML Khetarpal is hosted with full military courtesy, and special care is taken to ensure his visit to his old home in Sargodha is meaningful. After returning to Lahore, Brigadier Nasir insists that he stay at his home for three days rather than in a hotel, treating him like a member of the family.

The film opens with ML Khetarpal planning his trip to Lahore, while simultaneously showing Brigadier Nasir and his family preparing to host him. This parallel narrative adds a powerful layer of humanity, shared grief and mutual respect, giving the film emotional depth beyond national boundaries.

Ikkis: Acting highlights

Dharmendra

Dharmendra is the emotional backbone of Ikkis. In his final role, he delivers a heartbreaking performance without melodrama. He relies more on silence, glances and restrained expressions than dialogue. His scenes with Jaideep Ahlawat form the soul of the film, conversations that feel like exchanges between two generations, two perspectives, bound by shared loss. While these scenes are deeply affecting, a slightly tighter script could have made them even stronger.

Jaideep Ahlawat and Simar Bhatia

Jaideep Ahlawat makes a strong impact despite limited screen time. His character carries the burden of war memories, a man who has moved on, yet remains emotionally stuck. His understated performance adds weight to the film.

Simar Bhatia appears as Kiran, Arun's love interest. Though her role is brief, it is significant, representing the life Arun never got to live. While her character could have been explored further, her presence adds a human touch. However, her appearance feels slightly mismatched, as she looks more mature than the 21-year-old character she portrays.

Agastya Nanda

Agastya Nanda's debut is far from easy. Portraying a real-life hero like Arun Khetarpal comes with immense responsibility. Compared to The Archies, his performance shows clear improvement, though there is still room to grow. He does not yet bring the larger-than-life intensity often expected from a Bollywood army officer.

That said, his restrained approach may feel realistic. After all, real battlefields are not filled with cinematic drama. He portrays Arun as a young, stubborn, idealistic officer, someone who questions orders, seeks clarity, and struggles with the need to prove himself. Some emotional scenes feel flat and could have used more depth, but his sincerity during combat sequences stands out. The scene where he remains inside the burning tank is the film’s most powerful moment, where writing, direction and performance come together seamlessly.

Ikkis: Cinematography and Sound

One of Ikkis' strengths is that it never turns war into spectacle. Tank battles, confined spaces and the constant sense of danger are depicted realistically, with limited use of VFX. Raghavan avoids slow-motion heroics and loud patriotic chants, a choice that works in the film's favour, though some viewers may find the approach subdued. The background score is restrained, and often silence delivers the strongest impact, though a few scenes could have benefited from more effective music.

Ikkis: Writing and Direction

The screenplay by Sriram Raghavan, Arijit Biswas and Pooja Ladha Surti is emotionally honest. Rather than defining bravery, the film allows viewers to feel it. However, the 143-minute runtime feels slightly stretched. Some subplots could have been tightened to improve pacing, especially in the second half, which leans heavily on emotional moments and could have used sharper editing.

Ikkis: A quiet but important film

Ikkis is a mature, serious and sensitive war drama. It may not thrill everyone, but for viewers interested in the human cost of courage, it is a meaningful watch. The film reminds us that wars are not only fought on battlefields, but some battles continue in memories, relationships and silence. Despite its flaws, Ikkis deserves appreciation for its honesty, emotional depth and restraint.

3.5 out of 5 stars for Ikkis.

