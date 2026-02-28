Shirtless protest at AI Summit: Youth Congress chief Uday Bhanu Chib granted bail

New Delhi:

In the AI Summit protest case, Youth Congress chief Uday Bhanu Chib has been granted bail by the Duty Magistrate at Patiala House Court. The court allowed bail on a personal bond of Rs 50,000. The order came after the defence filed a bail application opposing Delhi Police’s request to extend Chib’s police custody.

The Delhi Police Crime Branch had moved an application late at night seeking a seven-day extension of Chib’s police custody. Separate applications were also filed seeking remand of two other accused in the same case. However, after hearing arguments from both sides, the Duty Magistrate refused to extend Chib’s custody. The court observed that the Crime Branch failed to provide sufficient reasons to justify further police remand.

Conditions imposed by the court

While granting bail, the court directed Chib to deposit his passport. He has also been ordered to surrender his electronic gadgets before the court as part of the bail conditions.

AI Summit protest

Chib was arrested by Delhi Police on February 24 in connection with a shirtless protest during the AI Summit held at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital. He was later sent to four days of police custody. The protest had taken place at the summit venue, drawing attention and triggering police action.

The FIR in the AI Summit case includes multiple serious charges. These include criminal conspiracy, assault or use of force against a public servant, obstructing public servants during duty, disobedience of official orders, unlawful assembly, promoting enmity between groups, and statements prejudicial to national integration, among others.

Congress condemned arrest

The Congress party came down heavily on Chib’s arrest, calling it “completely unconstitutional” in a post on X (formerly Twitter). The party stated that every citizen has the constitutional right to protest and said it would continue to raise public issues without fear.

“We will not be intimidated by these tactics. We will keep fighting for the people. Jai Hind – Jai Congress,” said the grand old party.