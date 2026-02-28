Ernakulam Assembly Election 2026: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Thiruvananthapuram:

The Ernakulam Assembly constituency is one of the 140 constituencies in the Kerala Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 82 of the Kerala Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Communist Party of India Marxist (CPIM), Left Democratic Front (LDF), Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), United Democratic Front (UDF), the Janata Dal Secular (JDS), the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Ernakulam Assembly constituency comes under the Ernakulam Lok Sabha constituency. In 2021, TJ Vinod of the Congress won the seat by defeating Independent candidate Shaji George Pranatha with a margin of 10,970 votes.

Ernakulam Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Kerala is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Kerala Assembly Elections 2026. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Kerala was conducted by the Commission in the year 2002-04. The Ernakulam Assembly constituency is a part of the Ernakulam district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 1,64,328 voters in the Ernakulam constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 80,255 were male and 84,068 were female voters. Five voters belonged to the third gender. 2,228 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Ernakulam in 2021 was 107 (96 men and 11 women).

In 2016, the total number of voters in the Ernakulam constituency was 1,53,832. Out of this, 75,268 voters were male, 78,564 were female. No voters belonged to a third gender. There were 353 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Ernakulam in 2016 was 208 (135 men and 73 women).

Ernakulam Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the date for the assembly elections in Kerala.

Ernakulam Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the date for the assembly elections in Kerala.

Ernakulam Assembly Election 2026 Candidates

The candidates will be announced once the dates for the elections are out.

Ernakulam Constituency 2021 and 2016 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly Elections, Congress candidate TJ Vinod won the Ernakulam seat with a margin of 10,970 votes (9.98%). He polled 45,930 votes with a vote share of 41.72%. He defeated Independent candidate Shaji George Pranatha, who got 34,960 votes (31.75%). Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Padmaja S Menon stood third with 16043 votes (14.57%).

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly Elections, Congress candidate Hibi Eden won the Ernakulam seat with a margin of 21,949 votes (19.86%). He polled 57,819 votes with a vote share of 52.32%. CPM's M Anil Kumar got 35,870 votes (32.46%) and was the runner-up. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate NK Mohandas stood third with 14878 votes (13.46%).

Ernakulam Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2021: TJ Vinod (Congress)

2019: TJ Vinod (Congress)

2016: Hibi Eden (Congress)

2011: Hibi Eden (Congress)

2009: Dominic Presentation (Congress)

2006: KV Thomas (Congress)

2001: KV Thomas (Congress)

1998: Sebastian Paul (Independent (supported by LDF))

1996: George Eden (Congress)

1991: George Eden (Congress)

1987: MK Sanu (Independent (supported by LDF))

1982: AL Jacob (Congress)

1980: AL Jacob (Congress)

1977: AL Jacob (Congress)

1970: AL Jacob (Congress)

1967: Alexander Parambithara (Congress)

1960: AL Jacob (Congress)

1957: AL Jacob (Congress)

Ernakulam Constituency Voter Turnout in 2021 and 2016

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Ernakulam Assembly constituency was 1,10,098 or 66.87 per cent. In 2016, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,10,508 or 71.72 per cent.