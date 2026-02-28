Horoscope today, February 28, 2026: What the stars say for Gemini, Scorpio and other zodiac signs

New Delhi:

Today is the Dwadashi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Phalguna and Saturday. The Dwadashi Tithi will remain until 8:44 PM tonight. Govind Dwadashi Vrat will be observed today. Saubhagya Yoga will remain until 5:02 PM. Punarvasu Nakshatra will remain until 9:35 AM, after which Pushya Nakshatra will begin. According to the planetary positions, the day brings varied effects for all zodiac signs.

Aries Horoscope Today

Your day will be filled with pleasant moments. You may receive good news from your family. By God’s grace, your tasks will be successful. You need to pay more attention to your work today. You will receive help from a colleague in a project. You may speak to a relative on the phone and hear something new. A plan to go out with office friends may be made. You may get an opportunity to serve an elderly woman—consider it a blessing.

Lucky Colour - Maroon

Lucky Number - 5

Taurus Horoscope Today

Today will be good for you. It is an auspicious day for those considering buying a house. Your mind will be engaged in household activities. Your boss may assign you a new project. Students preparing for a diploma need to focus on studies. Those in the garment business will see good progress. If you are troubled by back pain, you may consult a good doctor and find a solution.

Lucky Colour - Orange

Lucky Number - 4

Gemini Horoscope Today

Your day will begin with new enthusiasm. With your wisdom, you will achieve success in a task. You may get an opportunity to serve cows. Those troubled by financial problems will feel relief. You may buy new jewellery for your spouse, increasing happiness in life. For doctors, the day will be good. Your mind will remain calm and content. Money given to someone may be returned. The organisation of an auspicious event at home will keep you cheerful.

Lucky Colour - Yellow

Lucky Number - 2

Cancer Horoscope Today

Your day will be full of happiness. Friends may seek your help, and you will not disappoint them. Businesspersons will earn good profits. You may plan to go shopping. You may give a gift to your sister, strengthening your bond. You will attend an important meeting. Your father’s advice will greatly help your business. Helping someone in need will make you feel happy. The day will be good for students.

Lucky Colour - Pink

Lucky Number - 3

Leo Horoscope Today

Your day will remain calm. You may meet a stranger and learn an important life lesson. People will be impressed by your hard work and may follow you. You may remain occupied with office tasks. Students of this sign will learn something new in college and feel more inclined towards studies. Business will bring better profits than usual. Those preparing for entrance exams have strong chances of getting admission to a good college soon.

Lucky Colour - Magenta

Lucky Number - 5

Virgo Horoscope Today

Today will be good for you. For civil engineers, the day will be excellent. Those troubled by health issues will feel better. People seeking jobs have strong chances of getting a good one. Married life will become stronger, and you will spend quality time with family. Students preparing for competitive exams should maintain balance between study and other work to achieve success soon. Those in private jobs may receive a salary increment.

Lucky Colour - Purple

Lucky Number - 7

Libra Horoscope Today

Today will be excellent. You may receive a job offer from a big company. You will learn a new skill that will prove useful in the future. A family member may give you valuable advice. Guests may visit your home, creating a pleasant atmosphere. You will need to work harder in business. With your spouse’s help, your work will become easier.

Lucky Colour - Green

Lucky Number - 1

Scorpio Horoscope Today

Today will be favourable for you. You may go out for some important work; do not forget to carry necessary items. Your business will bring profit. You may plan a trip with friends. Before starting work, you will seek blessings from elders. Ongoing misunderstandings in relationships may end. You may buy jewellery to surprise your spouse. Take care of the elders in your family. Love partners may plan an outing.

Lucky Colour - Blue

Lucky Number - 7

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Today will be favourable. You will receive help from colleagues at the office. Students studying away from home may meet their parents today. The day will be better for those involved in social work. Love partners may go out together, strengthening their bond. Those preparing for government jobs should continue their efforts; success is indicated soon.

Lucky Colour - Silver

Lucky Number - 9

Capricorn Horoscope Today

The day will be full of enthusiasm. Your business will improve. Ongoing family disputes may end, increasing happiness at home. Nursing students will achieve success in their careers. You will make new friends. Hardworking individuals at the workplace will succeed. It is a favourable time to send your résumé or attend an interview. Your ambitions will gain strength today.

Lucky Colour - Golden

Lucky Number - 5

Aquarius Horoscope Today

Today will bring happiness for you. Your good work will be appreciated in the family. For women, the day will be especially special. You have a good opportunity to expand your business. Students preparing for competitions should continue their preparation. Someone you once helped will support you today. For teachers, the day will be good. Your interest in spiritual activities will increase.

Lucky Colour - Red

Lucky Number - 5

Pisces Horoscope Today

Today will be very joyful. You will make new plans to expand your business, taking your success to greater heights. You may meet a childhood friend and relive old memories. You will feel inclined toward recreation and enjoyment. Those suffering from arthritis may feel relief. There will be peace and happiness in the family. You may feel inspired to write a story today.

Lucky Colour - Blue

Lucky Number - 8

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a renowned astrologer with extensive experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and astrology. You can watch him every morning at 7:30 am on India TV in the prediction segment)