Ravi Shastri set to have stand named after him in Wankhede Stadium

Mumbai:

The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will soon have a stand named after former India cricketer Ravi Shastri. The MCA (Mumbai Cricket Association) approved the proposal to dedicate the Level 1 Stand below the Press Box to the former India captain.

The MCA’s apex council also approved the naming of three stadium gates after former India cricketers Dilip Sardesai, Eknath Solkar, and Diana Edulji. Notably, Gate No. 3 will be named after Sardesai, Gate No. 6 after Solkar, and Gate No. 5 after Edulji.

After the announcement, the MCA took centre stage and made a statement where they talked about the contributions that Ravi Shastri has made for Indian cricket.

"It is in recognition of his outstanding contribution to Mumbai and Indian cricket, both as a player and as a coach," the MCA said in a statement.

“These legends have played a pivotal role in strengthening Mumbai's rich cricketing legacy and have made immense contributions to Indian cricket at the highest level. The initiative aims to permanently commemorate their achievements and inspire future generations of cricketers and fans visiting the stadium," the MCA said.

Ajinkya Naik gave his take on the same as well

Furthermore, the MCA president, Ajinkya Naik, shared his thoughts on the legends of Indian cricket getting felicitated.

"Mumbai cricket is built on the foundation laid by our stalwarts. It is our responsibility to honour those who have brought pride to the city and the nation. Naming the Level 1 Stand below the Press Box after Ravi Shastri is a tribute to his immense contribution as a player, leader and coach,” Naik said.

"Similarly, dedicating gates at Wankhede Stadium to Dilip Sardesai, Eknath Solkar and Diana Edulji ensures that every fan who walks into the stadium is reminded of the legends who shaped our glorious cricketing heritage. These decisions reflect MCA's commitment to celebrating its past while inspiring future generations," he added.

