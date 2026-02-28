Pennagaram Assembly Election 2026: Seat profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

New Delhi:

The Pennagaram Assembly constituency is one of the 234 constituencies in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 58 of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Vijay's TVK, and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Pennagaram Assembly constituency comes under the Dharmapuri Lok Sabha constituency. In 2021, Mani GK of the PMK won the seat by defeating Inbasekaran PNP of the DMK with a margin of 21186 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, DMK candidate Mani A won from the Dharmapuri Lok Sabha constituency with a margin of 21,300 votes by defeating Sowmiya Anbumani of the PMK.

Pennagaram Constituency Demographic Profile

The Pennagaram Assembly constituency is a part of the Dharmapuri district. As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,46,772 voters in the Pennagaram constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,27,811 were male and 1,18,951 were female voters. 10 voters belonged to the third gender. 2603 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Pennagaram in 2021 was 237 (236 men and 1 woman).

During the 2016 assembly elections, there were a total of 2,26,746 voters in the Pennagaram constituency, out of which 1,17,490 were male and 1,09,250 were female. 6 voters belonged to the third gender. 1309 postal votes were cast in the constituency in 2016. The number of service voters stood at 186 (137 men and 49 women).

Pennagaram Assembly Election 2026: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the date for the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Pennagaram Assembly Election 20265: Result Date

Pennagaram Assembly Election 2026 Candidates

The political parties are yet to declare their candidates for the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Pennagaram Constituency past winners (Candidates and Parties)

2016: Inbasekaran PNP (DMK)

2011: Nanjappan N (2011)

2006: Periannan PN (DMK)

2001: Mani GK (PMK)

1996: Mani GK (PMK)

1991: V Purushothaman (ADK)

1989: Nanjappan N (IND)

Pennagaram Voter Turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Pennagaram Assembly constituency was 2,08,546 or 85.98 per cent. In 2016, the total number of votes cast were 1,99,635.