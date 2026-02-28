Kochi Assembly Election 2026: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Kochi:

The Kochi Assembly constituency is one of the 140 constituencies in the Kerala Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 80 of the Kerala Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Communist Party of India Marxist (CPIM), Left Democratic Front (LDF), Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), United Democratic Front (UDF), the Janata Dal Secular (JDS), the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Kochi Assembly constituency comes under the Ernakulam Lok Sabha constituency. In 2021, KJ Maxy of the Communist Party of India Marxist (CPIM) won the seat by defeating Congress candidate Tony Chammanywith a margin of 14,079 votes.

Ernakulam Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Kerala is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Kerala Assembly Elections 2026. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Kerala was conducted by the Commission in the year 2002. The Kochi Assembly constituency is a part of the Ernakulam district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 1,81,737 voters in the Kochi constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 88,469 were male and 93,268 were female voters. No voters belonged to the third gender. 2,038 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Kochi in 2021 was 81 (75 men and 6 women).

In 2016, the total number of voters in the Kochi constituency was 1,71,192. Out of this, 83,300 voters were male, 87,892 were female. No voters belonged to a third gender. There were 291 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Kochi in 2016 was 164 (102 men and 62 women).

Kochi Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the date for the assembly elections in Kerala.

Kochi Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the date for the assembly elections in Kerala.

Kochi Assembly Election 2026 Candidates

The candidates will be announced once the dates for the elections are out.

Kochi Constituency 2021 and 2016 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly Elections, Communist Party of India Marxist (CPIM) candidate KJ Maxy won the Kochi seat with a margin of 14,079 votes (10.95%). He polled 54,632 votes with a vote share of 42.45%. He defeated Congress candidate Tony Chammany, who got 40,553 votes (31.5%). TTPty candidate Shiny Antony stood third with 19,676 votes (15.29%).

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly Elections, Communist Party of India Marxist (CPIM) candidate KJ Maxy won the Kochi seat with a margin of 1,086 votes (0.88%). He polled 47,967 votes with a vote share of 38.70%. Congress candidate Dominic Presentation got 46,881 votes (37.82%) and was the runner-up. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Praveen Damodara Prabhu stood third with 15,212 votes (12.27%).

Kochi Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2021: KJ Maxy (CPIM)

2016: KJ Maxy (CPIM)

2011: Dominic Presentation (Congress)

Kochi Constituency Voter Turnout in 2021 and 2016

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Kochi Assembly constituency was 1,287,03 or 70.75 per cent. In 2016, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,239,54 or 72.33 per cent.